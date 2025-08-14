Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $257.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.