Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 360.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

