Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $65,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $351,943,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Analog Devices by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,683,000 after purchasing an additional 896,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4%

ADI stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

