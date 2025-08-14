NFP Retirement Inc. Invests $288,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

