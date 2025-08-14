Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.