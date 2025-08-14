Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 554 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $81,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,038.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,754.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,656.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,898.57 and a 1 year high of $4,094.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

