Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Crane worth $75,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $5,532,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 19.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $198.39 on Thursday. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

