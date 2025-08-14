DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,521,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $41,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Down 0.2%

Booking stock opened at $5,447.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,557.64 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,563.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,110.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

