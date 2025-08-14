Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 18,517 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $153,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $439,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,327.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,421.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

