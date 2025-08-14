ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,485 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $112,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total transaction of $749,808.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,587 shares of company stock worth $5,584,027. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $862.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $973.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.