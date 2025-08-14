Halliburton Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

Halliburton has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

