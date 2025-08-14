Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 55,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,758,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $368,527,000 after purchasing an additional 604,984 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 364,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 419.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

