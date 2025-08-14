Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

