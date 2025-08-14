Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 144,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 168.2% during the first quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 104,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

