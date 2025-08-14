Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

