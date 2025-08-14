Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $53.80 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $462.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $465.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.