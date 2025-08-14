eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lessened by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 47,051 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $270,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,104 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,676. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

eBay Stock Up 3.8%

eBay stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

