Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Reduced by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 416,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,624,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,674.4% in the 1st quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 212,033 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

