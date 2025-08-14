Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 844 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,082.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.8%

PJT opened at $186.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $190.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock worth $3,686,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

