Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,204.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,098.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $648.70 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

