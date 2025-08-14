Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

