Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,788 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 4.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.77% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $303,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 404.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

