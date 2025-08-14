Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

