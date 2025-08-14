Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,860,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 205,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,889 shares of company stock worth $3,324,324 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.