Sei Investments Co. Buys 78,970 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

