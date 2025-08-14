Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,334,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Shares of EA opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

