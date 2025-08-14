Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Crown worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Crown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Crown’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCK

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.