Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Purchases 5,977 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.