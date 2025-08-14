Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 129.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $62.00 target price on H&R Block and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.0%

HRB stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 134.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

