Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,366 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 964.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

