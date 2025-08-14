Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in argenex were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in argenex by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in argenex by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in argenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.81.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $646.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.30 and a 200-day moving average of $597.90. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $696.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

