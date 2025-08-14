BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) vs. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Critical Analysis

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 9.47% 15.81% 3.69% BlackRock 29.68% 15.53% 5.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.88 billion 16.06 $463.74 million $1.73 110.40 BlackRock $20.41 billion 8.81 $6.37 billion $41.36 28.04

This table compares Ares Management and BlackRock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Management. BlackRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $20.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ares Management pays out 259.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and BlackRock has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 5 13 0 2.72 BlackRock 0 2 12 0 2.86

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $178.1875, suggesting a potential downside of 6.70%. BlackRock has a consensus price target of $1,151.2143, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given BlackRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Ares Management.

Summary

BlackRock beats Ares Management on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.