E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SEA by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,624,984 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $172,411,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

