Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.47 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

