Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

