Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,011 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

