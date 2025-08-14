GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.17 ($0.06). 1,036,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,973,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
