S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $580.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $17,747,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

