S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes $403,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 149.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 150.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in shares of Graco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

