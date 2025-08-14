Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.57 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

SRE opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.