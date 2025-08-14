Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,112 shares of company stock worth $6,304,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

