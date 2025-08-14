1,747 Shares in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

