MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 40% – Should You Buy?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 40% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 2,013,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average daily volume of 170,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

