Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi Sells 3,947 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $295,551.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,466.88. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 47.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

