Evensky & Katz LLC Has $56.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $317.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $317.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

