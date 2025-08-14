Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $245,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,993,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $724,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $701,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $190.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
