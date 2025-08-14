United Rentals Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.24. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $47.88 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals stock opened at $932.51 on Thursday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $933.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $792.97 and its 200 day moving average is $706.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

