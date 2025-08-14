B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Ridloff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,182,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $288,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

