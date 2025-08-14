S Bank Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

