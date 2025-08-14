Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,454 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $152.38 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

